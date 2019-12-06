Services
Melcher Mortuary Chapel of the Roses
43 South Stapley Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
(480) 964-4537
Douglas Mueller


1935 - 2019
Mesa - Douglas Leland Mueller passed away on November 29, 2019 of cardiac complications. He was born at home in Buffalo Prairie Township, Rock Island County, IL on May 2, 1935 to Albert Franklin and Irene Mueller, nee Harter. The third of four children, he graduated from Reynolds High School and went on to farm for several years. He married Shirley Ann Seidel in 1954 and they had three children. He moved to Las Vegas in 1973 and was married there to MaryAnn L. Coston. He is survived by three children and 5 grand-children; Kirk D Mueller of Los Osos, CA, Matthew T. Mueller of Lakeside, AZ, Lynn L. Farrell of Upland, CA and their children, Matthew K., Peter, Emily, Alexander and Douglas C. Interment arrangements are pending. Please visit www.AdvantageMelcherRoses.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 6 to Dec. 15, 2019
