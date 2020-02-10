|
|
Douglas Pruessing
Scottsdale - Douglas Pruessing, 85, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away peacefully on February 7th, 2020. "Doug" was born in Beverly Hills, CA on February 25, 1934. He was preceded in death by his parents Gladys and Walder Pruessing and his brother Ron. Doug is survived by his wife Anne and his 3 children Karen Davis (Todd), Eric Pruessing, and Kristen Wolfe (Andy). He has 3 grandchildren Sophie, Alexi and Andrew.
Doug and his wife Anne moved to Scottsdale from Dallas in 1989. They enjoyed a wide variety of friendships due to their love of golf and fishing. They also enjoyed their home in Snowmass Village, CO and had property on the Frying Pan River in Basalt Co. They shared many entertaining days and nights there.
Aside from the out-of-doors he always enjoyed reading. Whether it was history or mystery he always had a good book to read. Many of his friends and family will remember his storytelling.... from skiing with Stein Erickson in Park City to his encounter with bears on the river in Alaska to sailing home from Hawaii with college buddies and the thrills it provided!
Doug graduated from Claremont College and went on to serve in the army. He moved to Dallas to take over the family paint business there in 1958.
Doug shared his enthusiasm for golf, hunting, fishing, and skiing with his friends and family all his life. His wide assortment of friends from his many interests made for an interesting and full life. He had boundless energy and never missed his walks with his dogs.
Doug had a strong spiritual belief in a higher power and it carried him through many challenges he faced.
In the past few years he enjoyed his "gin game" at his club and the camaraderie it provided his inquisitive mind and unique sense of humor.
Doug and Anne have found great fulfillment in giving back to causes that were meaningful to them including honor health foundation and salvation army.
His family shares a quote from Abraham Lincoln with you.
"And in the end, it's not the years in your life that count.... it's the life in your years"
In lieu of a service there will be a gathering of friends at a later date yet to be determined.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020