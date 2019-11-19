|
Douglas Warren Boggs
Litchfield - Douglas Warren Boggs, age 80 of Litchfield Park, AZ died November 11, 2019 in Litchfield Park, AZ. He was born November 16, 1938 in Burlington, CO and was raised in Steamboat Springs, CO by Harold and Sylvia Boggs. Doug graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a degree in Education. He worked as a ski instructor to pay his tuition, and he married Jan Wilkinson in 1961. Doug taught for several years, then moved back to Steamboat Springs to run the family's hardware store, Boggs Hardware, with his brother Gerry. Doug had a strong work ethic and was a successful businessman. He was highly respected in Steamboat Springs. His family had lived and worked in the community for generations. He was elected as a Commissioner on the Board of County Commissioners for Routt County, CO from 1980-1984.
Doug loved Colorado and enjoyed all the outdoor activities that the beautiful state afforded. A vibrant man with a free-spirit, he was passionate about the mountains. Each weekend was spent with his family on the ski slopes, camping, or hiking. He was a kind and loving father who taught his children to take responsibility for their actions while showing mercy for their mistakes. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Jan, especially to the warmth of Mexico. Doug loved his dogs and spoiled them nightly with bowls of ice cream. He lived with Multiple Sclerosis for 35 years, but his kindness, quick wit and love for his family never wavered. His caring and loving wife Jan, remained by his side, through it all.
Doug is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jan Boggs; daughter Carlynn Boggs; son, Greg and Tami Boggs; and three grandchildren, Bryce, Jack and Cole Tanner. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Sylvia Boggs; brother, Gerry Boggs; and an infant son, Van Boggs. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.
