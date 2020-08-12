Doyle Arden Moxley



Phoenix - Doyle passed away on July 12, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, on July 30, 1928 to Everett and Edith Moxley and married Beverly Nihart on July 10, 1949. Doyle and Bev moved to Phoenix in 1983 to be near their son Curt and his family. Doyle was a carpenter and worked for several companies in Mt. Pleasant and Phoenix. He and Bev were very active church members and loved to host Bible studies in their home. Doyle is survived by his daughters Vickee Donoho and Connie Wilson-Dakin, his grandchildren Meggan Lilly, Teri Hourihan, Matthew Donoho, and Noah Dakin, great grandchildren Kaley Lilly, Dallan Lilly, Liam Bato, and his brother and sister-in-law Terry and Jan Moxley, and also his sister-in-law Sharon Moxley and many nieces and nephews. His wife Beverly, his brothers Donald Moxley and Tom Moxley, and his son Curt preceded him in death. A memorial will be held at a later time.









