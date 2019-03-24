|
|
Draga S. Kellick
Scottsdale - Draga S. Kellick (nee Bartikova), passed away on March 17, 2019. Born in Prague, Czechoslovakia, she was the daughter of General Josef Bartik and Libuse Bartikova. General Bartik was the chief of Czechoslovak counterespionage prior to World War II. As the German presence threatened Europe, Draga, age ten, with her mother and sister in care of the Czech underground, made the long harrowing trip to the Polish border, and hence to the security of England. She spent the WWII years at school in Maidenhead, England. After WWII she studied at Charles University, Prague, majored in English and received her MAT degree. She then became a Professor at the Prague School of Languages (1953 to 1968) and was appointed lecturer at Charles University. Ballet was an avocation and physical fitness a personal commitment. She was also a certified instructor in gymnastics. During this period, Draga married Dr. Milan Jirka, who also lectured at Charles University and died in 1979.
Draga was awarded a fellowship at the University of Chicago in 1968 and started post-graduate studies in 1969. She received an MA in Humanities in 1971, and became an instructor and lecturer in the University's Slavic Department. At that time, Draga also did research on Professor Thomas Masaryk who had lectured at the University of Chicago in 1902. Professor Masaryk became the first President of Czechoslovakia in 1918.
Her book on this research was published in 1980. She was also the author of numerous articles and books on audio-visual methods of teaching languages for which she won many awards. She was among the first to publish in the area of audio-visual aids in teaching.
Draga Kellick was an active participant in the University of Chicago Campaign for the Next Century, the Chicago Society and the Phoenix Society of the University of Chicago, the Harper Society Founders Circle, and the National Society of Arts and Letters.
She was preceded in death by her second husband Gerard. She is survived by her son Milan, daughter-in-law Dana, two grandchildren; Lucie and Tomas, and five great-grandchildren, all of Prague, Czech Republic.
Private services will be held in Stachy, Sumava, Czech Republic. Memorial gifts may be sent to The Gerard J. Kellick Endowment Fund at the University of Chicago, Office of Gift Planning, 5801 S. Ellis Ave. Chicago, IL 60637, or the Classic Residents' Foundation of Scottsdale, 7501 E. Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85255.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019