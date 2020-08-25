Drew R. Bauer



Scottsdale, AZ - Drew R. Bauer (age 48) passed on August 13, 2020 at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by his former wife, Marla Bauer, their children Jackson and Sydney, his parents Richard and Judy Bauer, his siblings and their spouses Lisa (Alex), TJ (Dolores) and Rob (Becca), and five nieces and nephews.



Drew was born in Iowa, grew up in Oregon, Hawaii and Florida. His passion for watersports was ignited when he moved to Honolulu in middle school. He learned to surf, paddle outrigger canoes and to play water polo in Hawaii. Drew continued these pursuits when he moved with his family to Miami. He was captain of his high school water polo teams in Hawaii, Miami Springs and at the University of Florida. He interned with the USOC planning committee in Atlanta. He continued to play, coach and promote water polo, most recently with Scottsdale Water Polo Club. He was most comfortable in surf shorts and slippers, but also loved to rock a speedo, usually when it most embarrassed his kids.



Drew earned a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Florida, was a Licensed Contractor, president and owner of his own business (B&B Consulting) in Scottsdale and was a friend to most everyone he met. Drew was always the life of the party, as well as being one of the most thoughtful, loving, warm, giving, artistic, athletic while still nurturing people around himself. He has touched the lives of many people, and he will be greatly missed. The world was a better place with him in it.



A private celebration of life will be held in his honor.



The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to: USA Water Polo - Splashball, in memory of Drew R. Bauer: #6 Morgan, Ste. 1150 Irvine, CA 92618









