Druecilla Valenzuela
Mesa - Druecilla Valenzuela passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday March 25, 2020 in Mesa, AZ. Born May 2, 1929 in Chapel Hill, Texas to Ethel and Fred Stout, Drue lived in Mesa for 58 years. She had a long career as an X-ray technician for various Mesa hospitals and clinics.
Drue was the "Martha Stewart" of the family when it came to holiday celebrations. She and her husband Poncho opened their home to all …… imagine stepping into a home filled with twinkling decorations, laughter, love and delicious smells from the kitchen. Drue's heart went out to animals in need. She loved them all, brought home strays, giving them the best of lives. She had a passion for travel and adventure, from king salmon fishing in Alaska to cruising the Panama Canal and more. Drue loved to see and experience everything she could. She had a love for life and nature. Drue brought joy and happiness to all those who had the pleasure of being around her. We were all blessed to have her in our lives, teaching us love, kindness, compassion and the importance of family. She will always be remembered as the funny, daring, creative, wife, mother, friend, grandmother that she was. Drue will be greatly missed by many people.
Drue is survived by her husband Alfonso (Poncho), daughters Patricia, Kathleen, Cindy, Jennifer, & Liza and sons Bob, David, Louie, Joey and Chito and their spouses. Her loved family circle also included 20 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020