Duane Owen Dalmolin
Rim Rock - Duane Owen Dalmolin, beloved brother, father, uncle, and friend passed away September 15, 2019, at his home in Rim Rock, Arizona. He was 79 years old. Born in Globe, Arizona on July 19, 1940 to George and Kathrine (Catherine) Dalmolin, Duane lived his entire life in Arizona. His work and love of the outdoors took him from one edge of the state to the other. He worked 30+ years for the Arizona Highway Department building roads and highways people travel upon daily. His work ethic was stellar and unmatched.
At age 19, Duane married Bobby Warnke, and had four sons. After divorce Duane met the love of his life, Nancy Liddell. Together Duane and Nancy shared a deep passion for the outdoors and sports, but their first love was always family. They hosted dozens of formal and informal family gatherings where blood didn't make family but relationships did. Granddaughter Tia and grandson Charles lived with them for most of their young lives where they learned the value of love and art of fishing.
An avid outdoorsman Duane was a masterful hunter and fishing expert. In retirement Duane was known for his all-around handyman skills. Folks in Elk Park
Meadow, Flagstaff, came to depend on Duane for road maintenance and his deck building skills. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to his neighbors.
Duane is survived by his dear sister, Georgia Kay Anderson; his son Rick and wife Kat Dalmolin; sons Greg, Mark, and Donny Dalmolin; his niece Vicki Love; nephew Johnny Love; 10 grandchildren; 1 grand-niece/3 grand-nephews, numerous great (and great great) grandchildren and dozens of family and friends.
Duane was loved by all and will be missed always.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Duane's home in, Rimrock, Arizona on Saturday, September 28th, 2019. For more information, please, call Charles at 480.272.0238.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 24, 2019