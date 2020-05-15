Duane Roles Sharman
1945 - 2020
Duane Roles Sharman

Phoenix - Duane Roles Sharman, of Phoenix, passed away on May 6. He was born to Lester and Rose on Mar. 3, 1945, in Chicago. He is survived by long-time love Sue Ann, married for 48 years, and their 3 children; Robin, Amy and Matthew, daughter-in-law Renee; and grandchildren Megan, Ethan and Elizabeth. He was the eldest of 4 sons, surviving brothers are Lee, Lane and Charles. He attended North High in Phoenix, was a proud Arizona State University Sun Devil and Army veteran where he was a missile technician. He had a successful career in sales and as an entrepreneur. He enjoyed camping, fishing and felt most at home when in the mountains. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
