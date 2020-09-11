Dudley T. Richardson



Phoenix - Dudley Richardson, born May 22, 1942, passed on September 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rita; 5 children, Randy (Jean), Sue, Larry (Dianne), Ronny (Angie), and Dee; 2 sisters; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter. Dudley worked for mines, farms, and construction union 428. No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to local food banks, and to men and women shelters in memory of Dudley. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc. (602) 276-3601.









