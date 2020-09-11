1/
Dudley T. Richardson
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dudley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dudley T. Richardson

Phoenix - Dudley Richardson, born May 22, 1942, passed on September 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rita; 5 children, Randy (Jean), Sue, Larry (Dianne), Ronny (Angie), and Dee; 2 sisters; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter. Dudley worked for mines, farms, and construction union 428. No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to local food banks, and to men and women shelters in memory of Dudley. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc. (602) 276-3601.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home
717 West Dobbins Road
Phoenix, AZ 85041
(602) 276-3601
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved