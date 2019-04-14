|
Duff J. McGovern
Scottsdale - On March 20, 2019 , Duff McGovern, Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather passed away after a long battle with cancer.
Duff was born on December 17, 1932, in Washington D.C. to John and Wade (Masterman) McGovern.
He was a graduate of Carleton College 1954, Northfield Mn. with a BA in Economics. He enlisted in the US army in 1954, and served on active duty for 2 years, and was in the reserves from 1956 to 1962 when he was honorably discharged. In 1958 he began his tenure with the Prudential Company where he worked until his retirement in 1990.
On September 7, 1963 he married Natalie Lucht and they moved to Illinois and started a family.
Duff's humor, wit and kind soul made a mark on all who knew him or just met. He usually had a nice remark or complement to bestow upon others. "Have a wonderful Balance of the day". He was a true gentleman in every sense of the word.
Being a avid Green Bay Packer fan, you could find Duff watching reruns of Packer games during the summer months with one of his many GBP shirts on.
Duff did not sit still in his free time. He volunteered at the Desert Foothills Library, delivered Meals on Wheels, gave platelets of blood as often as they would let him, made daily visits the fitness center, and belonged to various charities and organizations such as the Westerners, Lions Club and the Civil War Roundtable. He was an avid Civil War buff and he reserved his right to membership in the order of the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War from his great grandfather Lt. Col. William H. Wade who served in the U.S. Army during the War of Rebellion from 1861-1866.
Duff was preceded by his parents John and Wade McGovern and survived and loved by his wife Natalie, his son Patrick of Palatine Illinois and daughter Jill Loveall, Cave Creek, Arizona and 3 grandchildren Cody and Carrie Loveall and Shannon McGovern.
Duff would want all who knew him to celebrate his life by raising a glass of bourbon in his honor, tell a good story and Laugh! His Funeral Mass is on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church Carefree, Az..
Inurnment National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, Phoenix Arizona
In Lieu flowers please instead donate to Foothills Caring Corp www.foothillscaringcorp.com or Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street Phoenix, Arizona 85014 HOV.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2019