|
|
Dusty Sandra Antol
Phoenix - Dusty Antol,73, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dusty was born Sept. 28, 1946 in Milwaukee, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Antol, her father, George Wetzel, and her brother, David Wetzel. Dusty is survived by her mother, Helen Wetzel, her children, Curt (Monday) Antol, Shelly (Ron) Quay, Bryan (Michelle) LaFlam, Bryan (Tiffany) Antol and Chad Antol; her grandchildren, Dannielle, CJ, Tyler, Stacia, Parker, Kayla, Tara, Breanna, Ethan and Alex; and her great grandchildren, Emira, August, and Lucy; and her siblings, Gary (Kathy) Wetzel, Carol Grandbois-Wetzel, Karen (Gene) Emer, Susan (John) Simko, Mike Wetzel, Randy (Denise) Wetzel, Kelly (Scott) Eisler. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her holiday baking and crafting. Dusty worked in restaurant management for over 30 years. Dusty was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grand-mother and friend. She will be missed forever. Services will be held Friday, November 15th at 11:00 am at Best Funeral Home, West Valley Chapel.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019