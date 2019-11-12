Services
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
9380 West Peoria Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345
(623) 486-1955
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
9380 West Peoria Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dusty Antol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dusty Sandra Antol


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dusty Sandra Antol Obituary
Dusty Sandra Antol

Phoenix - Dusty Antol,73, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dusty was born Sept. 28, 1946 in Milwaukee, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Antol, her father, George Wetzel, and her brother, David Wetzel. Dusty is survived by her mother, Helen Wetzel, her children, Curt (Monday) Antol, Shelly (Ron) Quay, Bryan (Michelle) LaFlam, Bryan (Tiffany) Antol and Chad Antol; her grandchildren, Dannielle, CJ, Tyler, Stacia, Parker, Kayla, Tara, Breanna, Ethan and Alex; and her great grandchildren, Emira, August, and Lucy; and her siblings, Gary (Kathy) Wetzel, Carol Grandbois-Wetzel, Karen (Gene) Emer, Susan (John) Simko, Mike Wetzel, Randy (Denise) Wetzel, Kelly (Scott) Eisler. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her holiday baking and crafting. Dusty worked in restaurant management for over 30 years. Dusty was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grand-mother and friend. She will be missed forever. Services will be held Friday, November 15th at 11:00 am at Best Funeral Home, West Valley Chapel.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dusty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -