Dwaine Pfeifer
Phoenix - Dwaine C. Pfeifer (Fife), 78, of Phoenix, Arizona went home to be with the Lord on May 20, 2020. He was warm-hearted and giving, a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Dwaine is survived by his daughters Cory Hansen, Wendy Widmer, and son Jason Pfeifer. His brothers, Hilbert Jr., Dwight, Norris and sister Ella-Marie. grandchildren, Thomas, Luke, Colt, Zach, Alyssa, Paige and Olivia. Great grandchildren Logan, Luke Jr, and Mason; among other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Carolyn, father Hilbert, mother Gladys, brother Jerry and grandson Cody.
Dwaine graduated from ASU in 1965 with a Bachelor's degree in Education and a minor in Physics. He taught school for 4 years in Redlands, CA before he started his career as a computer programmer. Dwaine retired from Honeywell/Bull in April of 2004. He had a love of the outdoors, whether it was camping, hunting, fishing or gold prospecting. He also enjoyed watching sports and playing cards with his friends. His pride and joy was his wife and family.
A celebration of Dwaine's life will be held on Saturday, May 30th 2020. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until time of service, 10:00 am at My Crossroads Christian Fellowship, (42425 N New River Rd, New River, AZ 85086). Committal Service 12:00 pm at Arrowhead Memorial Gardens (21000 N 75th Ave., Glendale, AZ.) Information (623)-974-3671 or www.heritagefuneralchapels.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 27 to May 29, 2020.