Dwayne Harold Fink
Dwayne Harold Fink

Dwayne Harold Fink, 88, died June 25, 2020. He was born June 15, 1932 in Albert Lea, Minnesota. An Army veteran, he witnessed the Korean Armistice. A scientist, his Agronomy PhD was from Virginia Tech. He married Edna Dewey on September 4, 1960. He is survived by his three children, Laura Knorr, Roric and Kendall (Lara) Fink and five grandchildren, Clarissa, Kendric and Jason Knorr, Justin and Alyssa Fink and two sisters.

The family invites you to view the online memorial at: http://obituariesforangels.com/obituary/1141/AZ/Tempe/Dwayne_Fink/




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
