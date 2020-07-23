1/1
Dylan Scott Reynolds
Dylan Scott Reynolds

A light has gone out. Dylan Scott Reynolds passed away on July 17, 2020. He was born on November 12, 1987 in Mesa, Arizona and lived all of his 32 years in Phoenix. He will be lovingly remembered by his father and mother (Steve and Jill Reynolds), brother (Beau Reynolds), son (Aiden Reynolds), Fiancé (Aileen Hernandez - Aguilar) and her daughter (Sofia St. Jean). Dylan will also be forever remembered by his numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends.

He attended Papago Elementary as well as was home schooled. After graduating from the Humanities and Science Institute, he studied Business Management at Phoenix College.

Dylan's aptitude for learning was evident after landing a job at Bank of America and was quickly promoted through several positions to Senior Claims Analyst. He was excited this past year when given the opportunity to join Quavo Inc., an innovative company, as a software engineer providing banks and financial institutions with fraud and security protocols.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00AM (doors open @ 10:45AM), at Grace Chapel, 8524 E Thomas Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85251. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed at www.rememberingdylan.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dylan may be made to the Go Fund Me "Memorial Education Fund For Dylan's Son". You can show your support by going to this link: gf.me/u/yh5m9i




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
