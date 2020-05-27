E. Jerome (Jerry) McConnell



E. Jerome (Jerry) McConnell (79) recognized early in life that he found great joy in creating beauty. He soon became the arbiter of his family's choices in clothing, home furnishings and landscaping. That joy led him to a career in interior design. After two years at Notre Dame University he transferred to the Art Institute of Chicago where he earned a bachelors degree in Fine Arts in Interior Design. Following graduation he was soon employed as a recreational facilities designer, taking him across the country, including to Arizona.



Jerry had married Judith E. Stonewall in 1965 and their daughter, Claudia J., was born in 1970. In 1973, the family moved to Crystal Lake, IL and opened an interior design studio. This lasted until 1981, when they made the irresistable leap to Arizona. Gradually, through personal relationships and word of mouth, Jerry established a following in interior design and renovation in Phoenix. After an exciting and fulfilling career, Jerry reluctantly retired in 2007. He still found joy in his family, friends, dogs, music and good food. He was known for his generosity and love of laughter and will be deeply missed.



Jerry was born on April 15, 1941 in Springfield, IL, was raised in Woodstock, IL and passed away at home in Tucson on April 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife, daughter, son-in-law, two granddaughters, one brother and one sister.



Cremation has taken place. Family and close friends will gather in remembrance when conditions permit.









