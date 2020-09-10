Earl Blanchard

Earl BlanchardScottsdale - Passed away peacefully, at the age of 88, on September 8, 2020. Earl was the patriarch of 5 sons, 10 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Born in Napoleonville, Louisiana and longing to expand his horizons beyond the farm, Earl joined the Air Force as a medic at the start of the Korean War. This experience took him not only to Korea, but Sacramento California and finally Big Springs, Texas, where he met the love of his life, Dodi, an Air Force nurse and officer. Undeterred by policy discouraging fraternization among ranks, Earl and Dodi quickly fell in love and after completing their service commitments, the two were married in June 1955. They settled in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and wasted no time starting a family of what would become five sons. During this time Earl worked on drilling rigs in the Gulf of Mexico, owned a service station, ran a rental business, and worked for Tenneco Oil, anything to provide for his family. In August, 1970 the family moved to Scottsdale, enchanted by the Arizona Highways vistas and the free spirit of the American West. His experience in the petroleum industry landed him a solid career, allowing him to retire as Vice President of Operations for a local oil company in 1988. His sons fondly remember his southern culinary skills, from beignets to crawfish étouffée, his generous and loving spirit, and world class family vacations. Earl savored his retirement years and spent his time traveling the world with Dodi, visiting his sons and grandchildren, and nurturing his extended family. This culminated in June 2005 with a 50th anniversary vacation cruise with all 20 family members! His humble beginnings and strong work ethic combined with gracious country charm, sense of humor and generous heart endeared him to us all. Earl will be greatly missed, for he was a great man, father, husband, and friend. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 14th from 7:00-9:00 pm at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary with a Rosary Service at 8:30pm. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 15th at 9:30am at The Franciscan Renewal Center with a graveside service to follow at Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery.