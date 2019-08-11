|
|
Earl Conner
Phoenix - Earl Conner (Bubba), 48, passed away on August 1, 2019. He was born August 11, 1970 in Phoenix, AZ. He attended Carl Hayden High School and enjoyed a career in construction, as a general contractor. Earl had many interests ranging from cooking and reading to fishing. He was an avid sports fan, a dedicated cheese head and he finally saw the Cubs win a world series. Earl loved his family, his friends and his dog. He is preceded in death by his parents Esther and Louis Minker as well as sister Ann Marie Minker. Earl is survived by his sister Emma Topor, her husband Drew, extended family including aunts, uncles, cousins, one niece and one nephew.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 11, 2019