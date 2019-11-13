|
Earl D. Kennedy
Phoenix - Earl D. Kennedy, age 99, of Phoenix, peacefully passed away November 4, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Hutchinson, Kansas on June 28, 1920. He came to Arizona when he was 19, after leaving his job as a Clerk for the Harvey House in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Earl is preceded in death by his father, Eugene, his mother, Clara, 8 brothers and 3 sisters. Earl enlisted in the Army Air Corps/Air Force at Luke Air Force Base on December 27, 1941, for World War II. He served in the South Pacific Theater and received his Honorable Discharge, August 25, 1945. Earl returned to Phoenix and started Earl D. Kennedy Plumbing Co. Earl enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an excellent dancer.
He was a father to 3 daughters, all residing in Phoenix, Anita, Janet and Karen. 5 grandchildren Travis, Doug, Ashley, Corey and Justin. 5 great grandchildren Cora, Wyatt, Samantha, Penny and Evelyn. Besides his love for his family, he also loved his horse, Irish Blaze. Earl will be greatly missed by family and we will always cherish our wonderful memories.
Visitation is Sat. Nov. 16, 2019, 10:00am at Best Funeral Services 501 E. Dunlap Ave. Phoenix, AZ. 85020. Funeral begins at 11:00 Burial with Military Honors will be at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery at 1:00pm
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019