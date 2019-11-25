Services
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
(602) 272-5639
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary
Earl Douglas Perdue Sr.


1934 - 2019
Earl Douglas Perdue Sr. Obituary
Earl Douglas Perdue Sr.

Peoria - 06/22/1934 - 11/22/2019

He is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and one sister.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years Olivia, his son Earl Douglas Perdue Jr, his daughter Cherry (Bob) Hobbs, four granddaughters Kimberly, Melissa, Britney, and Tomi, Two great grandchildren Jayden, and Makena, brother Bobby, and sister Sue.

A memorial service will be held at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary, 719 N 27th Ave, on Sunday December 1st at 2:00pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
