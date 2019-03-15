|
Earl H. Crabtree
Kerrville - Earl H. Crabtree of Kerrville Texas, formally of Mesa Arizona passed away March 7, 2019 at the age of 93. Earl is survived by his loving wife Thelma, son Garland and daughter-in-law Janice, his daughter Jodi Hoopes and son-in-law Bill Hoopes, sister Norma Argo, brother in law Tony Argo. Grandchildren Nicole Crabtree, Connor Crabtree, Erica Kendra, Seneca Porter (Daniel), Seth Rios (Maki), Jericho Rios (Shayla). Great grandchildren Sage Williams, Emmett Williams, Macklynn Rios, Johnny Rios, and JJ Rios. Service will be held Monday March 18, 2019 at 10:00 am. at the LDS Fountain Hills Chapel, 15507 E. Bainbridge Ave., Fountain Hills AZ, 85628.
Interment will follow at 12:00, National Memorial Cemetary of Arizona, 230029 Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024.
Services by Angels Cremation and Burials of Mesa AZ
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 15, 2019