Angel's Cremation & Burial
422 W. McLellan
Mesa, AZ 85201
(480) 962-6435
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
LDS Fountain Hills Chapel
15507 E. Bainbridge Ave
Fountain Hills, AZ
Interment
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
National Memorial Cemetary of Arizona
230029 Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ
Kerrville - Earl H. Crabtree of Kerrville Texas, formally of Mesa Arizona passed away March 7, 2019 at the age of 93. Earl is survived by his loving wife Thelma, son Garland and daughter-in-law Janice, his daughter Jodi Hoopes and son-in-law Bill Hoopes, sister Norma Argo, brother in law Tony Argo. Grandchildren Nicole Crabtree, Connor Crabtree, Erica Kendra, Seneca Porter (Daniel), Seth Rios (Maki), Jericho Rios (Shayla). Great grandchildren Sage Williams, Emmett Williams, Macklynn Rios, Johnny Rios, and JJ Rios. Service will be held Monday March 18, 2019 at 10:00 am. at the LDS Fountain Hills Chapel, 15507 E. Bainbridge Ave., Fountain Hills AZ, 85628.

Interment will follow at 12:00, National Memorial Cemetary of Arizona, 230029 Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024.

Services by Angels Cremation and Burials of Mesa AZ
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 15, 2019
