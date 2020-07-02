Earl Montford (Foxie) Fox



Earl Montford (Foxie) Fox passed away in his home at the age of 84 after a lengthy illness on June 27, 2020. His daughters: Melanie Gaines, Kathy Freeman, Tracy Bernard and son, Monty Fox were at his side. He is also survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne, of 56 years in 2011. Earl was born on September 15, 1935 in Olean, NY. He brought his family to Arizona in 1960, and resided in Mesa. He retired from Shamrock Foods in 2000 after a long career. Earl belonged to Oriental Lodge #20, as a 32 Mason in Mesa. He also belonged to El Zaribah Shrine in the Clown Unit and served a term as Potentate in 1998. He was also a long time member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Mesa.



A celebration of life is pending at this time.









