1/1
Earl Montford (Foxie) Fox
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Montford (Foxie) Fox

Earl Montford (Foxie) Fox passed away in his home at the age of 84 after a lengthy illness on June 27, 2020. His daughters: Melanie Gaines, Kathy Freeman, Tracy Bernard and son, Monty Fox were at his side. He is also survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne, of 56 years in 2011. Earl was born on September 15, 1935 in Olean, NY. He brought his family to Arizona in 1960, and resided in Mesa. He retired from Shamrock Foods in 2000 after a long career. Earl belonged to Oriental Lodge #20, as a 32 Mason in Mesa. He also belonged to El Zaribah Shrine in the Clown Unit and served a term as Potentate in 1998. He was also a long time member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Mesa.

A celebration of life is pending at this time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved