Earl Morton "Doc" Campbell Jr
Earl Morton "Doc" Campbell Jr died on April 4th, 2020, after a six-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born on January 9th, 1928 as his parents' home in Minot N.D. He graduated from Willmar high school (Minnesota) where he was the captain of the football team, ran track and field, and was known as the father of hockey. After a tour of duty in the Army, he went to St. Thomas University and graduated with his DDS in 1954 from St. Louis Dental School. In the summers while going to St. Thomas, he built several cabins on Lake Pulaski in Buffalo, and they are still there today. Earl practiced dentistry in Minnesota and in California. His most famous patient was the peanuts cartoonist, Charles Schultz. In his retirement years he spent many hours playing golf, with friends and his wife. He was very active in the Buffalo Food Shelf and at both Buffalo Methodist church and New song Methodist church in Surprise AZ.
He is survived by his wife. Nancy, Stepchildren Kent (Jill) Blair, Heidi (Dough) Hemp, and Eric Rick. Grandchildren, Andrew Dennie, E.J. Rick, and Skylar Rick. Brother John (Karen) Campbell. Preceded in death by his son Steven, and his parents, Tillie and Earl Sr.
A Celebration of Life will be held at New Song United Methodist Church, 16303 W. Bell Rd. Surprise, AZ at a later date. Condolences for the family may be left at https://www.simplycremationaz.com/obituary/earl-morton-doc-campbell-jr/
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020