Ed Kraght
Ed Kraght, 78 passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020 at his residence in Tonto Verde, AZ. Ed was born in Lynden, WA to Lester and Pearl Kraght. In 1961, he married his loving wife Dixie and moved to the Seattle area and had three children - Susan, Shauna, and Steve. Ed owned several companies which designed and manufactured hydraulics and other mechanical products. He held a couple patents. Ed retired to Arizona in 1999 to spend more time doing the things he enjoyed, golfing, hiking, traveling, fishing, and throwing parties and cooking for friends. He was well liked, making each person in his company feel special as if they were the only one in the room. Ed will be remembered as a gentle soul who always made people laugh; as making the best crab cakes with his crab pots in Washington State's Discovery Bay; and his identification of the four peaks at every chance. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the near future.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020