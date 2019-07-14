|
Eda Virginia Fairchild Zimmer passed into heaven on July 3, 2019, at Life Care of North Glendale at 97 years old. Her earthly body was placed to rest at Greenwood Memory Lawn in Phoenix, Arizona. She is predeceased by her husband, Clarence Zimmer, her parents, Walter and Grace Fairchild, and siblings, Walter Reed, Nancy Depoorter, and Doris Chickering. She is survived by her other siblings, Larry Fairchild, Vonda McCubbins, and Carol McEntyre, as well as countless nieces and nephews. Ginny left an impression on everyone's lives, and was blessed to have many friends and loved deeply by her family. Her laugh and fun nature will be missed every day. We are thankful for the time we had with her and thankful she is resting and not suffering. We will miss you Ginny.
A memorial gathering to celebrate Eda's life and visit with the family will be held at Life Care Center of North Glendale on Saturday, July 20th at 3:00pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019