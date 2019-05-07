Services
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary & Cemetery
2300 West Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ 85009
(602) 254-8491
Eddie Arnold Connolly Obituary
Eddie Arnold Connolly

Peoria - 83 of Peoria, AZ passed away on April 29, 2019.

He is survived by two daughters, Margaret Connolly (Gary) and Kelly Gronewold (Mark), Three grandchildren and three great granddaughters and one great grandson.

A memorial service will be held at Greenwood Memory Lawn Serenity Chapel, 2300 W Van Buren St Phoenix, AZ 85009, on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 9:00am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 7, 2019
