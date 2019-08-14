|
Eddie Jane Allen
Dewey - 78, of Dewey Arizona, passed away peacefully at Dell Webb hospital on August 6th, 2019. Jane was born March 29th, 1941 in Corpus Christi, TX. Jane grew up in Albuquerque, NM and graduated from Albuquerque High School. She enjoyed living throughout several Arizona towns and cities before retiring in Palm Springs, CA. In 2006, Jane and her late husband Charles Allen moved to Dewey, AZ to escape the desert heat.
Jane was a very hard worker and a great provider for her children, grandchildren, friends, and extended family. She had a big heart and would do anything for anyone in need. Her passions included spending time with her dogs, her family and friends. She enjoyed hosting church services at her house every week, buying and selling antiques, and loved to go to the casino.
Jane is survived by her daughter Lisa Gerwitz; son and daughter in law Edward and Kristy Aceves; her grandchildren Daniel and Elizabeth Aceves, Richard and Brook Aceves, Douglas Gerwitz, Cristine Gerwitz, Ciara Aceves, Eddie Aceves; seven wonderful great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and friends.
Services will be held at Prescott National Cemetery 500 N State Route 89 Prescott, AZ 86313 at 1pm on August 16th, 2019.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 14, 2019