Services
Menke Funeral Home
12420 N 103rd Ave.
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 979-6451
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Terrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar C. "Ed" Terrell


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edgar C. "Ed" Terrell Obituary
Edgar "Ed" C. Terrell

Peoria - Edgar "Ed" C. Terrell was born on December 9, 1922 in Worthington, Missouri and died June 2, 2019 in Peoria, Arizona. His father, Roy, was a farmer and then owner/operator of a general store while his mother, Leila, was busy raising Ed, his brother and his two sisters. Ed fell in love with and married his wife, Phyllis in Missouri. They were married for nearly years until Phyllis' passing in 2014. Ed served as a machine gunner during WWII, landing in France shortly after the Normandy Invasion and continuing to Belgium and then, eventually, Germany. On his return to the United States, Ed had a long and successful career as a welding superintendent for large construction projects, across the country including Palo Verde Nuclear Plant here in Maricopa County. His favorite assignment was constructing a nuclear power plant in South Korea. Ed and Phyllis retired to Sun City in 1985 and Ed began a second career as a real estate agent. Ed enjoyed golf, fishing, bowling and playing the guitar. He read the newspaper every day and had a keen interest in politics, government and the military. Ed is survived by his daughters Cyndy and Sharon and his sons Dennis and Kevin along with 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Menke Funeral Home
Download Now