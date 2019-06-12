Edgar "Ed" C. Terrell



Peoria - Edgar "Ed" C. Terrell was born on December 9, 1922 in Worthington, Missouri and died June 2, 2019 in Peoria, Arizona. His father, Roy, was a farmer and then owner/operator of a general store while his mother, Leila, was busy raising Ed, his brother and his two sisters. Ed fell in love with and married his wife, Phyllis in Missouri. They were married for nearly years until Phyllis' passing in 2014. Ed served as a machine gunner during WWII, landing in France shortly after the Normandy Invasion and continuing to Belgium and then, eventually, Germany. On his return to the United States, Ed had a long and successful career as a welding superintendent for large construction projects, across the country including Palo Verde Nuclear Plant here in Maricopa County. His favorite assignment was constructing a nuclear power plant in South Korea. Ed and Phyllis retired to Sun City in 1985 and Ed began a second career as a real estate agent. Ed enjoyed golf, fishing, bowling and playing the guitar. He read the newspaper every day and had a keen interest in politics, government and the military. Ed is survived by his daughters Cyndy and Sharon and his sons Dennis and Kevin along with 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Published in The Arizona Republic on June 12, 2019