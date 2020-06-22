Edith J. BallPhoenix - Edith Jane Eynon Ball went to be with her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, on Friday, June 19, 2020. Edith was born to John T. and Jean Lenore Eynon on July 23, 1938. She came to Arizona on October 10, 1952 with her parents and 3 sisters, Janice Bigelow (deceased), Karen James, and Cheryl Bond (deceased).She graduated from West Phoenix High School and attended Phoenix College. She met John Ball in September 1955 and after 2 years of courtship, the two were married on August 16, 1957. Edith was active in her church activities, serving in Pioneer Girls, as deaconess, and women's ministries at Valley Bible Church and at Palmcroft Baptist Church.Edith was a blessing to all who knew her and much loved by all. She also worked with her husband in the commercial printing business. She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, John B. Ball, 2 children; Jack Ball (wife Patti), and Tami Dobbs (husband Cory), 5 Grandchildren, Rhianna Montgomery (husband Adam), Ashley Teodosio (husband John), John Ball III, Austin Dobbs, Emily Dobbs, and 5 Great Grandchildren, Gabe, Cash, Skylar, Abbie, and Amelia.Memorial services will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Palmcroft Baptist Church, 15825 N. 35th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053. Church telephone is 602-863-0945.