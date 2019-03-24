|
Edith Joan Barton
- - On February 1, 2019, Edith Joan Barton passed away at age 84.
Born Edith Joan Paxton in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 7, 1934, Edie married James Barton on April 25, 1953.
Edie was serving up Skyscraper cones in her first job at the popular deli Isaly's in McKees Rocks when she met Jim. The couple soon left the East Coast to raise their growing family in Glendale, Arizona. Edie became a familiar face to the generations of children she fed in the cafeterias of Glendale Elementary School District and to workers at Thunderbird Hospital. A true adventurer and a thrill seeker, Edie rode the steepest rollercoasters, celebrated milestones by bungee jumping, eagerly sampled new foods, and traveled often to far-flung destinations.
Edie is survived by her twin sister, Rose, of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, her brother, Bill, of Youngtown, Arizona, and by her five children: Jim and wife Susan, Howard, Fred and wife Maureen, Penny and husband Jerry, and Lee and wife Stephanie. She was a doting grandmother who loved sharing stories and pictures of her six grandchildren Matt, Olivia, Derek, Lindsey, Casey, and Camilla, and her five great-grandchildren Lucy, Leith, Charlotte, Reagan, and Wrenley. Edie is predeceased by her husband Jim, who passed in August 2018, and by her grandson, Sean.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019