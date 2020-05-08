Edith Marsh



Sun City West - Edith Verlyn Marsh passed away at the age of 100 on May 2, 2020. She was born in La Vallee, Ontario, Canada, on March 5, 1920. Edith is survived by daughters Verlyn Hendriksen, Arlene (Ron) Lamp, Sylvia (Ed) Myers, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Sydney Marsh.









