Edmund Navarro
Tempe - Edmund Navarro passed away peacefully at his home Saturday June 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born 1927, Phoenix, Az son of the late T.M. and Susana Navarro of Phoenix. Pioneers in agriculture, owners of Navarro's Citrus.
During World War II, Edmund enlisted in the Army Core of Engineers and Paratroopers with the 11th Airborne Division. After serving his country, returned home met his future wife Martha Gomez. Aside from the family's citrus business he owned and operated Navarro's Custom Grove Care. Ed was honored to be elected as Council Member for Salt River Project. He was the 1st Latino and re-elected each term for twenty-eight years serving the South Phoenix community. Also a proud member of the Lion's club for many years. Anyone who knows "Mr Baseline" enjoyed his personality, humor and generous nature. He loved meeting with his friends for breakfast/lunch or they would find him on his property. He relished time with his 6 grandchildren and meeting his 1st great-grandson Michael Alexander. Hobbies included gardening, having a knack for grafting variety of citrus on one tree. He was still cultivating his citrus groves till age 89. Bowling and baseball were his passion. Sponsoring many teams in the past.
Loved traveling with his wife of 68 yrs to Mexico City and surrounding cities, Alaska, Canada and Europe. He is preceded in death by his beautiful wife Martha, sister Nancy Ochoa. Surviving siblings Susana Navarro, Carmen Singh, Margaret Cohee and Brother Frank Navarro (Maggie). Son Ed Navarro, Daughters Tita Triphahn (Carl), Edie Navarro, Grandchildren Shannon Selvey (Joel) Brandon Vinal, Carl Triphahn, Mark Triphahn(Rebekah)Erik Vinal, Kylie Neideffer(Alex). He will be dearly missed by all his friends and family. A private gathering was held to celebrate his life.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019