Edna Frances "Dolly" Tyma



- - Edna Frances "Dolly" Tyma died peacefully on March 7, 2019 under hospice care after a period of declining health. She was born March 20, 1925, the eighth of nine children, in Michigan City, Indiana. She was the daughter of Charles and Sophie (nee Pierzhalski) Kuzminski. She was preceded in death by seven of her siblings, her husband of 57 years Kenneth A. Tyma (2007), and her son Charles Louis Tyma (2013). She is survived by her sister Florence Obrzut, of Boise, Idaho, and three of her sons Kenneth R. Tyma, Thomas John Tyma and their families including five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and William Joseph Tyma.



She had a tenacious spirit and a strong Catholic faith. She and her husband Ken were longtime parishioners of St. Clement of Rome Church, where she was in the adult choir, was a liturgy reader and a member of the Catholic Daughters. She is also a Third Order Carmelite. Most recently she had been attending Mass at St. Thomas More Church.



Edna loved music of all kinds, and with her beautiful soprano voice, taught her four sons to enjoy singing and playing instruments. The family often sat around the piano or organ in the house, singing and harmonizing to old standards and pop songs alike. There was always music filling the air.



Edna also had a quick wit and keen sense of humor and kept us laughing right up until the end of life. Her optimism was driven by her faith in God and belief that He will provide for us in the afterlife.



A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at Menke Funeral Home,



12420 N. 103rd Ave, Sun City , AZ. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, March 13th at 10:00am at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 15800 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, 9925 W. Thomas Rd., Avondale, AZ.



Friends and family will be forever thankful for her boundless love and caring and generous



heart. Though we will miss her, we know she is in a better place and God's love is shining upon her.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Edna's name to Eternal Word



Television Network (EWTN), 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210. Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary