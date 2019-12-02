|
|
Edna Harrison Bebout
Edna Harrison Bebout passed away Nov. 27,2019 in Cottonwood, AZ. She was born Feb. 3, 1932 in Wickes, AR to Cecil and Lona Harrison. She is survived by daughters Ylonda (Curtis Rask) and Greta (Dean Cronin), eleven grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren as well as siblings George Harrison, Jewel Turley and Merle Penrod. Edna was predeceased by her husband of 57 years John Bebout, parents, sisters Mary Davis and Jean Daniels.
Funeral services will be held at the L.D.S. Church at 913 S. Ponderosa St. in Payson, AZ on Saturday Dec. 7, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Internment to follow that afternoon at the Mesa City Cemetery. Arrangements by Messinger Mortuary in Payson, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019