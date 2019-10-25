|
|
Edna Joan Fregin
Surprise - Edna Joan Fregin of Surprise, Arizona went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019. She was born on January 2nd, 1935 in Bayonne, New Jersey. She is survived by her daughters Debra Charles (husband John), Janet Fregin, son Ronald Fregin (wife Laura), 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 28th at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary, 200 W. Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85024 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 29th at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85024 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019