|
|
Edna "E. Kay" Lacagnina, died on Saturday, August 3rd in Banner hospital where she was also born. She and her two siblings were raised by Carl and June Singer who were greatly involved in the community. E.Kay was a successful business woman, that by at the end of her career was a Regional Operations Manager for a National Mortgage banker overseeing multiple states and many employees. Her savvy business sense, contributions and words of encouragement will be remembered long after her passing. Predeceased by her parents and sister, E.Kay is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, John. Also her brother Jack, daughter Michelle (and her husband Dan), step-son Paul (and his wife Angela), and two grand-children Dominique and Delanie. As well as all her cherished friends in New Mexico, Arizona and California. To honor her requests, she will be cremated and no service or celebrations. Please visit www.almoore-grimshaw for tributes.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 7, 2019