1/1
Edna Mae (Hamlet) Burd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Mae (Hamlet) Burd

Glendale - Edna Mae was born on March 8, 1929 to Charlie and Ella Hamlet in Benton, Kentucky. She died on September 28, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona.

Shortly after WWII, Edna married Hulet Burd. Together they raised three children: daughters Joy (Ken) Baker and Shawna (Greg) Mueller and a son Tony (Karen) Burd.

In addition to raising the children, she was employed by Motorola for many years. She worked as a Quality Control Technician and later in Human Resources Training.

Affectionately known as "Granny" to friends and family, she is survived by her three children, nine Grandchildren (Kalee, Ginnie, Aaron, Amy, Sara, Shannon, Jessica, Stefanie and Becca), 16 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Private services have been held. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband in the Veterans National Cemetery in Phoenix.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Edna be made to Phoenix Rescue Mission, PO Box 6708, Phoenix, AZ 85005. Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved