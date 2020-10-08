Edna Mae (Hamlet) Burd
Glendale - Edna Mae was born on March 8, 1929 to Charlie and Ella Hamlet in Benton, Kentucky. She died on September 28, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona.
Shortly after WWII, Edna married Hulet Burd. Together they raised three children: daughters Joy (Ken) Baker and Shawna (Greg) Mueller and a son Tony (Karen) Burd.
In addition to raising the children, she was employed by Motorola for many years. She worked as a Quality Control Technician and later in Human Resources Training.
Affectionately known as "Granny" to friends and family, she is survived by her three children, nine Grandchildren (Kalee, Ginnie, Aaron, Amy, Sara, Shannon, Jessica, Stefanie and Becca), 16 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Private services have been held. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband in the Veterans National Cemetery in Phoenix.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Edna be made to Phoenix Rescue Mission, PO Box 6708, Phoenix, AZ 85005. Please visit hansenmortuary.com
for online condolences.