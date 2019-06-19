|
Edna Mae (Haines) Hendrickson
Oracle, Arizona - Hendrickson, Edna Mae (Haines), 95, Oracle, AZ, passed away in Gilbert, AZ on June 4, 2019. She was born in Phoenix on July 11, 1923 to Charles Thomas and Abigail Haines. She was the fifth of ten children and was reared on a ranch in Hayden, Arizona. She graduated from Hayden High School and worked in banking, civil service, public schools and retired as the Oracle Justice of the Peace.
She lived in Oracle since 1947 and owned a ranch in the Galiuro Mountains. She married the love of her life, Harry Hendrickson on June 24, 1945. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry, son Tommy, parents, nine siblings and son-in-law Darrel Shahan.
She is survived by her children Judy Shahan, Jeanne Hendrickson, Karl (Peggy) Hendrickson, Karen (Mike) Kleine and daughter-in-law Maria Hendrickson. Grandchildren Michael Guest, Julie (Russ) Kimberlin, Jaclyn (Nick) Valdez, Leighten Hendrickson, Ashleigh (Logan) Stropko, Jennifer (Joe) Carper, Jake (Quinn) Hendrickson, Zack Hendrickson, Kristen Hendrickson, Michael Kleine and Rachel Kleine. Great grandchildren Maya (Josh) Eddolls, Celeste Kimberlin, Clayton Kimberlin, Jonathon Kimberlin, Addison Kimberlin, Margot Carper, Brooks Hendrickson and Scotlyn Valdez. Services on June 22, 2019, at 10:00 am, Oracle Center for the Arts, 700 E. Kingston Street with reception to follow from 11-1pm. Private family burial Oracle Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Oracle Union Church, 705 American Avenue, Oracle, AZ 85623 or any Veterans Organization.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 19, 2019