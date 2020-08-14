1/1
Edna Maria (Brady) Dyson
Edna Maria (Brady) Dyson

(1949 - 2020)

Beloved mother and grandmother Edna Maria Dyson went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ early Monday morning on August 4, 2020 at the age of 70.

Edna was born October 24, 1949 in Carcar City, a province of Cebu, Philippines. She married Thomas Dyson on July 2, 1977 and immigrated to the United States to become an American citizen in 1979. Her time was spent staying home to care for her children and working in retail. She loved visiting her grandchildren who referred to her affectionately as "Lola." She also enjoyed watching travel and food bloggers. She had a tremendously generous spirit and her greatest point of pride and joy was caring for her loved ones. She was always considerate of others and her family's well-being was always on her mind. She would always say, "Be happy!"

Edna will be greatly missed by her children, Tina, John, and Donna, and grandchildren, Zachariah, Elijah, Noah, Vivian, and Matthew, her cousin, MariLou, and the countless friends and relatives whose lives she touched along the way. May she rest in peace.

Services will be held privately.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
