1/1
Edna Ruth Grunder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Ruth Grunder

Scottsdale - Edna Ruth Grunder of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away peacefully Saturday, August 29, 2020.

She was born in Harrison, Arkansas October 17th, 1930. "Eddie," as she was lovingly called by friends and family. She was married to James L. Grunder, and recently celebrated their 45th anniversary. She had two children from her first marriage to Koytt B. Nichols.

Eddie was a beautiful daughter, sister, mother, wife, grandmother and friend. She will be remembered for her kindness and caring for others. Eddie cherished life. She spent her earlier years in Wichita. She was a model and her vibrant blue eyes and full-of-life smile were admired by all. Eddie loved sports and tennis and golf were her favorites. She was very competitive. She cherished her time with family and loved playing games with them. Eddie loved the outdoors and gardening was a peaceful, enjoyable part of her everyday life.

Eddie is survived by her husband James Grunder, son Nick Nichols, daughter Kim Warlich, Grandchildren Courtney Bartolich, Keane Angle, Koytt Nichols, Keck Angle, brother Quentin Cooper, and sisters Dorothy Dempsey & Judy Breece.

The family will honor Eddie this spring at her birth place with family in remembrance of her. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Wounded Warrior Project or the KC Pet Project. (Both are 501(c)3 Charitable Organizations.)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved