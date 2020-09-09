Edna Ruth Grunder
Scottsdale - Edna Ruth Grunder of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away peacefully Saturday, August 29, 2020.
She was born in Harrison, Arkansas October 17th, 1930. "Eddie," as she was lovingly called by friends and family. She was married to James L. Grunder, and recently celebrated their 45th anniversary. She had two children from her first marriage to Koytt B. Nichols.
Eddie was a beautiful daughter, sister, mother, wife, grandmother and friend. She will be remembered for her kindness and caring for others. Eddie cherished life. She spent her earlier years in Wichita. She was a model and her vibrant blue eyes and full-of-life smile were admired by all. Eddie loved sports and tennis and golf were her favorites. She was very competitive. She cherished her time with family and loved playing games with them. Eddie loved the outdoors and gardening was a peaceful, enjoyable part of her everyday life.
Eddie is survived by her husband James Grunder, son Nick Nichols, daughter Kim Warlich, Grandchildren Courtney Bartolich, Keane Angle, Koytt Nichols, Keck Angle, brother Quentin Cooper, and sisters Dorothy Dempsey & Judy Breece.
The family will honor Eddie this spring at her birth place with family in remembrance of her. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Wounded Warrior Project
or the KC Pet Project. (Both are 501(c)3 Charitable Organizations.)