Edward A Marks
Paradise Valley - 86, of Paradise Valley, passed away on June 14, 2020. He was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a graduate of Washburn High and the University of MN. An Arizona snowbird since the 1980s, Ed and his wife Roz became permanent AZ residents in 2006. Ed excelled at friendship, kindness, and generosity; anyone in his presence felt special. He relished engaging conversation at the kitchen or restaurant table and was an avid tennis player and golfer. Ed was a great mentor to his children and grandchildren and died peacefully with family at his side. He is preceded in death by Roz, his beloved wife of 54 years. He is survived by his brother Phil, son Andy (Carrie), daughter Robin, Cindy Marks, mother of his grandchildren Ben (Allison), Ari, and Grant, and nephews Jeremy, Jonah, and Jesse. Services online June 18 at 1:30 PM Pacific. Info: Mt. Sinai Cemetery 480-585-6060. Contributions in his memory can be made to Jewish Family and Children's Services of Phoenix, (602) 452-4698, https://www.jfcsaz.org/ways-to-give/tribute-donation/
Paradise Valley - 86, of Paradise Valley, passed away on June 14, 2020. He was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a graduate of Washburn High and the University of MN. An Arizona snowbird since the 1980s, Ed and his wife Roz became permanent AZ residents in 2006. Ed excelled at friendship, kindness, and generosity; anyone in his presence felt special. He relished engaging conversation at the kitchen or restaurant table and was an avid tennis player and golfer. Ed was a great mentor to his children and grandchildren and died peacefully with family at his side. He is preceded in death by Roz, his beloved wife of 54 years. He is survived by his brother Phil, son Andy (Carrie), daughter Robin, Cindy Marks, mother of his grandchildren Ben (Allison), Ari, and Grant, and nephews Jeremy, Jonah, and Jesse. Services online June 18 at 1:30 PM Pacific. Info: Mt. Sinai Cemetery 480-585-6060. Contributions in his memory can be made to Jewish Family and Children's Services of Phoenix, (602) 452-4698, https://www.jfcsaz.org/ways-to-give/tribute-donation/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.