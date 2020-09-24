Edward Amador
(September 19, 1943 - September 16, 2020) We lost our beloved father and friend, Edward Reyes Amador. Edward (Eddie) graduated from Globe High School in 1962 and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Arizona State University in 1966. He was widowed in 2017 after fifty years of marriage to his beautiful wife, Yvonne Amador. Eddie leaves behind his two children Edward Amador Jr., Alisa Keeton, her husband Simon Keeton, and his two beloved grandchildren, Jack and Sophia. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM with a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. COVID-19 procedures are in place. Family and close friends are invited to attend the memorial service. An open Burial for all to join will follow service at St. Francis Cemetery at 2033 North 48th Street in Phoenix. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
