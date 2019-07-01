Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John Vianney Parish
800 W. Loma Linda Blvd
Goodyear, AZ
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Vianney Parish
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Parish
Edward Ashby Hunter


1935 - 2019
Edward Ashby Hunter Obituary
Edward Ashby Hunter

Avondale, AZ. - Edward Ashby Hunter, age 83, died June 24, 2019 in Avondale, AZ. He was born September 4, 1935 to Melvin and Mary Hunter in Manhattan, New York. A visitation will be held at 9:30 am, Rosary at 10:30 am, with Mass at 11:00 am on July 3, 2019 at St. John Vianney Parish, 800 W. Loma Linda Blvd in Goodyear, AZ. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Avondale, AZ. You can read the full obituary and leave condolences at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 1, 2019
