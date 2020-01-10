|
|
Edward Brown Jr, Ret. CMSGT
10/3/23 - 01/03/20
Ed passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, 2020 at the age of 96, and was assigned his Final Permanent Change of Station. In his words, "I was blessed to have the love of my life, Polly Brown, for 36 years".
Ed was born in Mt. Pleasant, MI. At an early age, both parents were called home, and he was raised in a Catholic orphanage.
Ed was always up for a challenge and wanted to have a better life. He started to shape his life in 1941 when he joined the Navy and Honorably discharged in 1947. In 1948 Ed was recalled back into service and re-enlisted in the Air Force where he served his country for an additional 20 years.
In addition to his military career, Ed was a police officer in Lansing MI. from 1947 to 1948 where he earned 3 Citation Meritorious Service awards. He also worked for Lockheed Corp., and the Office of Personnel Management where he retired in 1989. After retirement Ed worked for Sears in Salt Lake City and Checkers Auto Parts in Arizona as a parts delivery driver. He always said, "I can now go in the direction I want to go and when I want to do it".
Ed was very proud of his wife, Polly Brown, Sun City AZ, and children Skip Brown, wife Barbara of Yucaipa CA, John Brown, wife Glenna of Tuscan AZ, Pat Brown, wife Cheryl of Riverside CA, James Williams, wife Jennifer of Salt Lake City UT, Andy Williams-Kittila of Salt Lake City UT., and the heart and soul of his 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Waiting to help guide him on the other side were his parents, Edward and Margaret Brown, daughter Lisa Williams, granddaughter Abrianna Williams, sister Mary Wallace and his four-legged best friends, King, Brandy, Two Paw, and Rocky.
The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to Hospice of the Valley and Homestead Senior Care for their amazing and loving care of Ed.
To honor the legacy of Ed's life, a memorial service will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, Phoenix AZ with full military honors January 27, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2020