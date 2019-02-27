Edward Burbridge



Gilbert, AZ - Edward R. Burbridge of Suffern, NY passed away on February 24, 2019, at his daughter's home in Gilbert, AZ. Edward was born on June 6, 1931 to Della and Joseph Burbridge in the Bronx, NY. He graduated from All Hallows High School in 1950. He then served in the United States Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953. Edward worked as an Assistant Vice President of Manufacturers Hanover Trust for 39 years. This is also where he met the love of his life, Marion O'Boyle. Edward married Marion on June 15, 1957. Edward is much beloved by his three children; Robert, James, and Patricia. He spent the last 25 years working as a ranger and starter at Spook Rock Golf Course in Suffern, NY. Edward was an avid fan of the New York Giants and Yankees, and he also was a basketball coach for St. Francis Xavier (Bronx, NY) and St. Joseph's (Spring Valley, NY). He was parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Suffern, NY.



Edward served in many positions during his lifetime. He was a past president of the Rockland County Catholic Youth Organization BOD, the Rockland County Bankers' Association, and St. Joseph's Parish Council, and a past board member of Dads Against Dangerous Drugs for Youth (D.A.D.D.Y), St. Dominic's Home, and Bon Air II Condominium. Ed was also a committee member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 15 in Spring Valley, NY, as well as a member of the Rockland County SHIELDS, Rockland County A.O.H., and the Haverstraw Elks.



Edward is survived by his loving wife, Marion; sons Robert (Jean) of Campbell Hall, NY and James (Darlene) Burbridge of West Nyack, NY; daughter Patricia (Steve) Harrington of Gilbert, AZ; brothers/sisters-in-law James and Marie O'Boyle, Harry and Carol O'Boyle, and Bridget and Annette Burbridge; grandchildren Tara, John, Robert, Steven (Michelle), Kristen (Kyle), Ryan, Jennifer (Danny), Mary, James, and Lauren;great-grandchildren Lily Grace and Caleb and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Edward is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Della, brothers Joseph, John (Eileen), and William, brother and sister-in-law Jack and Ellen O'Boyle, and Marion's parents, John and Ellen O'Boyle.



A visitation for Edward will be held on Wednesday, February 27 from 5 to 8 pm at Lakeshore Mortuary, 1815 S. Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ. A Funeral Mass will be held on February 28, 2019 at 10 am, St Timothy's Catholic Church, 1730 W. Guadalupe Rd, Mesa, AZ. Interment will follow at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix.



Beloved husband and father, Ed will be sorely missed by his loving wife and family. Ed would often use this quote in reference to his family: "Today I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth." - Lou Gehrig Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary