Services
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 937-9297
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
Atonement Lutheran Church
Glendale, AZ
View Map
Edward Charles "Ed" Jerome

Glendale - 85, passed away on May 3, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. Ed was born on May 20, 1933, attended Lincoln High School in Warren, Michigan and Wayne State University in Detroit. He served in the U.S. Army and later worked as a teacher for Roseville Public Schools for over 30 years. Ed is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna; and his two daughters Diane and Eydie. He was preceded in death by his brother Eugene and sister Evelyn (Battisti). A memorial service will take place at Atonement Lutheran Church in Glendale on May 18, 2019 at 10:45am. Donations in Ed's name can be made to Hospice of the Valley, www.hov.org. Online condolences can be given at www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019
