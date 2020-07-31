Edward Frederick Gardner
Edward Frederick Gardner, 87, passed away July 26, 2020. A devoted son, father, grandfather, he was born December 10, 1932 in Nogales, AZ. He served in the Army as Combat Construction Specialist. He married Beatrice Flores and worked as an Engineer Construction Foreman and Master Mechanic. He later married Wilma Humphrey, moved to Paradise Valley and retired in 2003. He loved music, travel and researching family history. He was a direct descendant of Arizona pioneers and settlers, Thomas Frederick Gardner and Tomás Lopez. Survivors include his loving children, Roxane, Betty and Allen; grandchildren, Bryce, Miranda and Danielle; and brother, Raymond Thomas Gardner.
Private ceremony will be on August 3 at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary located in Scottsdale. Formal burial services are postponed due to Covid, details forthcoming. Contributions may be made in his memory to The Empire Ranch Foundation (empireranchfoundation.org
) or Boulder Crest Retreat (bouldercrest.org
); both located in Senoita, AZ. Visit hansenmortuary.com
for online condolences.