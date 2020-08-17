Edward Gondor
Phoenix - Edward F. Gondor, 91 years of age, a resident of the Beatitudes Campus, Phoenix, AZ., passed away on August 10, 2020. Ed made friends quickly and easily and was always in good humor, ready with jokes.
The nonagenarian was born in Brooklyn in New York on July 4, 1929, and moved to Arizona in 1956. Throughout his life Ed enjoyed gardening, spending time outdoors, walking exercises, and was an avid geology enthusiast (rock hunter). He was a right-of-way agent for U.S. Communications, Inc. of the Bell System of companies for 34 years.
Ed was a loving father and grandfather and will be missed dearly by his friends and family. Preceded in death by his step-daughter Joanna Heer. He is survived by his loving wife, Sally Gondor, his sister Joyce Madill (and her husband Mike) of Ocala, Fl., His children Ken (Barb) Gondor of Draper, UT, and Anne Gondor of Tucson, AZ, Joan (Mark) Jurik of Sierra Vista, AZ, his five grandchildren: Caroline and Kyle Gondor and Nicholas, Victoria, and Joseph Jurik, and longtime friends always ready to lend a hand, Bruce and Joyce Heer.
Many thanks to the restaurant staff of both the Cheesecake Factory at the Biltmore Shopping Center and the First Watch restaurant in downtown Phoenix, whose kitchen artistry served him eggs that were sunny side up and smiling. He appreciated that they all appreciated his joking antics over the years.
Funeral services will be held at Campbell Community Church 2927 E. Campbell Ave. on August 20th, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at East Resthaven Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity
