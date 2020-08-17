1/1
Edward Gondor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Gondor

Phoenix - Edward F. Gondor, 91 years of age, a resident of the Beatitudes Campus, Phoenix, AZ., passed away on August 10, 2020. Ed made friends quickly and easily and was always in good humor, ready with jokes.

The nonagenarian was born in Brooklyn in New York on July 4, 1929, and moved to Arizona in 1956. Throughout his life Ed enjoyed gardening, spending time outdoors, walking exercises, and was an avid geology enthusiast (rock hunter). He was a right-of-way agent for U.S. Communications, Inc. of the Bell System of companies for 34 years.

Ed was a loving father and grandfather and will be missed dearly by his friends and family. Preceded in death by his step-daughter Joanna Heer. He is survived by his loving wife, Sally Gondor, his sister Joyce Madill (and her husband Mike) of Ocala, Fl., His children Ken (Barb) Gondor of Draper, UT, and Anne Gondor of Tucson, AZ, Joan (Mark) Jurik of Sierra Vista, AZ, his five grandchildren: Caroline and Kyle Gondor and Nicholas, Victoria, and Joseph Jurik, and longtime friends always ready to lend a hand, Bruce and Joyce Heer.

Many thanks to the restaurant staff of both the Cheesecake Factory at the Biltmore Shopping Center and the First Watch restaurant in downtown Phoenix, whose kitchen artistry served him eggs that were sunny side up and smiling. He appreciated that they all appreciated his joking antics over the years.

Funeral services will be held at Campbell Community Church 2927 E. Campbell Ave. on August 20th, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at East Resthaven Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity. Please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com for tributes.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
6022492111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved