Edward J. Carr
Scottsdale - 3/17/1923-6/17/2019
Edward J. Carr, age 96 was taken home to be with the Lord on June 17, 2019. Ed was born in Denver, Colorado on March 17th, 1923. Ed passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Valley Eckstein Center where he spent his last few days. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Patricia Carr, his mother and father and three brothers. He is survived by his brother William and children; John Carr (Gerry), Colleen Klees (Chuck), Tim Carr (Biruta), Kitty Rarrick (Ted), 7 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
Ed served in the United States Army Air Corp. He was a radio operator and aerial gunner on the B-26 Bomber during WWII and flew 65 combat missions.
Ed returned to Kansas City, Mo., and worked for The National Biscuit Company as a sales manager. He retired from American Effird Industrial Thread Mill in 1983 as a Regional Sales Manager. He and Pat moved to AZ in 1987 where he was closer to his two daughters and grandchildren.
Ed and Pat, the love of his life, were avid golfers when they lived in Sun Lakes. He loved meeting new people, never forgot a name, and had a love for singing and writing. His warm smile, spunky sense of humor, and kind heart will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of the Valley 1510 E. Flower Street, Phx AZ 85014 www.hov.org
Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 1st at 9:30 AM at the National Memorial Cemetery of AZ, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd. Phx, AZ. 85024. There will be a Marquee on the right side of the entrance with Edward Carr listed indicating the Shelter number for his service.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019