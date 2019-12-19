Resources
Phoenix - Edward J. Esposito, 64, Lifetime resident of Phoenix, Arizona passed away unexpectedly at his home on 12/05/2019. He was born 10/16/56 in Teaneck, New Jersey to Louis J. Esposito & Lena J. Grassbaugh. He was owner of Frigid Refrigeration & Heating for over 40 years. He is survived by his son, Eddie Esposito of Racine, WI, his 2 daughters, April Harris & Lisa Kennedy of Southern Oregon and stepdaughters, Nicole Swanson & Palette Rock. He is now united in heaven with his late Wife, Kathy Esposito. He also leaves 1 brother, Louis, & 2 sisters, Linda & Diane. He also leaves 2 granddaughters, Amanda, & Alyssa & 3 grandsons, Tyler, Justin, & Kamden.

A memorial service may be held in Spring 2020, please contact [email protected] for details.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
